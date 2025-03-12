Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t hosted her show at all this week - and fans are starting to worry.

The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram account shared a post Sunday about the slew of guest hosts filling in this week, amid her unexplained absence. The guests include hosts include Brooke Shields, Molly Sims and Will Geist.

However, Clarkson has not publicly addressed her absence, and it is not clear when she’ll be returning to the show. As a result, fans have flooded the comments of the Instagram post to express their concerns.

“Where’s Kelly??” one person asked.

“We love Kelly and respect her privacy but y'all definitely need to put out some sort of statement because this is worrisome,” another wrote.

A third agreed: “I respect Kelly Clarkson's privacy, but I am very concerned about her,” while a fourth Instagram user claimed: “I don’t care and not gonna watch till Kelly turns back.”

However, other fans expressed that the “Stronger” singer doesn’t need to explain her absence from the show.

“Hey y'all, you all need to understand this: Kelly does not owe anyone an explanation for her absence. y'all can worry all you want, she doesn’t have to tell anyone what’s going on, IF there’s anything going on,” one wrote.

“Kelly has always been very private or at least has tried to be. Let's continue to give her privacy and maybe she'll let us know upon her return. Also, remember these shows are pre-recorded days or weeks before,” another wrote,

The Independent has contacted a representative for The Kelly Clarkson Show for comment.

The American Idol alum last appeared on the show on March 5, with her guests at the time including singers Jaskon Derulo and Nora Fatehi. She also interviewed Jason Isaacs about starring in the third season of The White Lotus.

Kelly Clarkson enlisted a slew of celebrities to take her place as host on her show this week. ( Getty Images )

The following day, comedian Roy Wood Jr. stepped in for her, after first being a guest host on the show in February.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Kelly’s out for the day, but please don’t worry, I’m back as guest host,” he said in the episode. “You’re in good hands…I was here about a week ago, I think they brought me back because of my resemblance to Kelly. You need to squint to see it, though.”

Last week’s show saw another stream of guest hosts, including actor Wandad Sykes and Josh Groban on March 7, before Shields stepped in on Monday.

However, this isn’t the first time that she’s taken some time off work. After season three of her show wrapped in July 2022, Clarkson decided to spend her summer on a vacation in Montana, with 10-year-old daughter, River, and eight-year-old son, Remington, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“It was really important to me to shut down for a minute,” she said during an appearance on Today in August of that year, noting that she and her ex spend some time together too. "Just spent the whole summer in the mountains. Just getting out in nature…It felt like the first time my kids felt a little more centered as well.”