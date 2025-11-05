New Kim Kardashian drama panned after overwhelmingly negative reviews
- The Disney+ legal drama All's Fair, starring Kim Kardashian and created by Ryan Murphy, has premiered to overwhelmingly negative reviews.
- The series, which also features Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts, currently holds a zero per cent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
- Leading critics, including those from The Times and The Guardian, awarded the show zero stars, with one reviewer branding it potentially "the worst television drama ever made."
- Reviewers widely criticised the writing and Kim Kardashian's "stiff and affectless" performance, though some noted her role was one of many issues.
- Kardashian, who also produced the show, had previously expressed honour at working with her co-stars, whom she described as "the best acting coaches."