Kim Kardashian makes viral dress confession after taking advice from sister

  • Kim Kardashian admitted feeling awkward at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala after taking fashion advice from her sister Kylie Jenner.
  • She went viral for her masked appearance, wearing a nude Maison Margiela couture gown that covered her face and figure.
  • Kardashian revealed she called Kylie Jenner on the way to the gala to ask if she should wear the mask.
  • She confessed to feeling uncomfortable approaching people while wearing the full-face covering.
  • The 45-year-old shared her experience during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
