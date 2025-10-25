Kim Kardashian makes viral dress confession after taking advice from sister
- Kim Kardashian admitted feeling awkward at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala after taking fashion advice from her sister Kylie Jenner.
- She went viral for her masked appearance, wearing a nude Maison Margiela couture gown that covered her face and figure.
- Kardashian revealed she called Kylie Jenner on the way to the gala to ask if she should wear the mask.
- She confessed to feeling uncomfortable approaching people while wearing the full-face covering.
- The 45-year-old shared her experience during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.