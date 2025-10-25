Kim Kardashian has admitted she felt awkward on a recent red carpet after taking fashion advice from her sister Kylie Jenner.

The 45-year-old went viral for her masked appearance at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala after arriving in a nude Maison Margiela couture gown that covered her face and figure.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show on Friday (24 October), she admitted to calling her sister on the way to the gala to ask her if she should wear the mask.

She added: “I felt so awkward going up to people.”