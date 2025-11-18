Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Game of Thrones stars describe kissing scene as ‘awkward and vile’

Game of Thrones 'Iron Anniversary' announcement
  • Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, who played siblings Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, are starring as lovers in the upcoming Gothic horror film The Dreadful.
  • Harington, 38, admitted he felt very odd about the romantic dynamic, while Turner, 29, initially sent him the script without realising the extent of their characters' relationship.
  • Both actors described their first kissing scene as awkward and vile, with Harington jokingly mentioning needing an apple box due to their height difference.
  • Directed by Natasha Kermani, The Dreadful features Turner as Anne, whose life is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of a man played by Harington.
  • Despite the initial awkwardness, Harington cherished the reunion, stating their friendship was completely rekindled on set.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in