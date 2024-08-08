Support truly

Kit Harington can guarantee that his children are never going to watch him protect the seven kingdoms with the Night’s Watch.

The Eternals star, 37, played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019. He met his now-wife Rose Leslie on set, who played the wildling Ygritte for three seasons, from 2012 to 2014.

“I don’t think they’ll wanna watch Game of Thrones,” Harington told E! News at the season three premiere for his show Industry.

“I absolutely guarantee you they’ll probably never wanna see that show.”

When asked whether his children would like or be interested in watching his relationship with Leslie develop on screen, he said, “I think they’ll be deeply uncomfortable”.

Harington and Leslie got married in 2018 after they reportedly began dating while filming season two of Game Of Thrones, and have two children together – a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.

On whether his children would be at all interested in his career and his work, Harington said the conversation would likely just have a “sadness” around it.

“I don’t think they’re gonna wanna watch anything I’m in. I really don’t,” he said.

“I think it’s gonna be one of those sadnesses that I’ll be like, ‘Hey, look at this thing I was in 20 years ago.’ And they’ll be like, ‘Dad no.’”

open image in gallery The couple got married in 2018 and have two children together ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Harington shut down all speculation about a potential Jon Snow spinoff.

“We sort of threw around a few ideas. Nothing really stuck, and we’re going to leave it there for the moment,” Harington said.

Harington will be seen next on HBO’s high-stakes finance drama Industry, where he plays Henry Muck, the founder and CEO of a green tech company that is going public.

On how Muck is different from Snow, Harington said the two have extremely different ethics they live by; the former’s sense of morality is more “shaky,” while Snow’s is more “perfect”.

“I think there will be no doubt in the audience’s mind that Henry Muck is not morally just at all, he really isn’t. The question is whether they like him, whether they care for him, whether they care about him, and understand that those shaky moral foundations have arrived for a reason,” Harington told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And that’s the aim. Jon Snow was wonderful, I loved him, but he was sometimes tricky to play because he was morally kind of perfect, which is difficult to play sometimes.”