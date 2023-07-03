Rose Leslie ‘delighted’ as she welcomes second child with husband Kit Harington

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed the newest addition to their family, a baby girl.

The couple, who first met while starring on Game of Thrones, confirmed via their spokesperson that Leslie has given birth to their second child together.

Harington and Leslie, both 36, are already parents to their son, who was born in February 2021.

A representative for Eternals star Harington told Page Six: “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Harington announced in February that the couple were expecting their second child together while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

While talking about his son, whose name has not been publicly released, Harington said: “He is about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister.”

The actor also confessed that he was “terrified” about the prospect of welcoming a new baby.

“You know with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields and daisies for nine months?” he said, adding: “Well, the man is anyway.

“This time, the reality check comes much shorter and you get practical, like, real quick.”

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington give birth to first child (Getty Images)

Harington and Leslie met in 2011 while playing on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on multiple award-winning HBO drama series Game of Thrones.

His role as Jon Snow earned Harington a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. The following year, Harington proposed to Leslie.

They tied the knot in Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire in June 2018, with co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke in attendance.

In a previous interview with L’Uomo Vogue, Harington opened up about falling in love with Leslie when they filmed the second series of the show in Iceland.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Leslie has spoken out about first-time motherhood following the birth of her son and pushed back against the “narrative” that women should be “automatically enamoured” by their children immediately after they have given birth.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year,The Time Traveler’s Wife star said that sharing the “trials and tribulations” of new motherhood with a community of others going through the same experience was a “glorious thing”.