Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper admitted to hospital after MBE ceremony

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after she was awarded an MBE last week, the presenter has revealed.

The Good Morning Britain host, 56, reflected on the “extraordinary day” she met the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle with Draper watching from close by.

Garraway, who was awarded the MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, recounted an eventful week that “started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital”.

Draper, who is a former political advisor and author, contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, became critically ill and was put into a medically-induced coma. He still receives 24-hour care at home and is frequently in and out of hospital for treatments.

“It was so wonderful to see Derek’s determination to be there, so kind of the Prince of Wales, to make it special for him & to recognise the work of Jake our incredible carer, who represents all those who make Derek’s daily life possible,” Garraway wrote in an Instagram post that was shared on Sunday (2 July).

“Tomorrow Derek is back in hospital and of course the daily struggles go on – but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured & can’t thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.”

The couple have been married since 2005 and share two children, Darcey and Billy.

Previously, Garraway spoke candidly about the reality of caring for her husband and said she has felt “frustrated, depressed and emotional” since he fell ill. The TV presenter became a full-time carer for Draper, alongside medical professionals.

At the MBE ceremony, Garraway revealed that Draper “burst into tears” as she was awarded the honour by Prince William, who turned to wave at him as the former political advisor watched from his wheelchair.

Garraway said: “Ah, I know, Derek burst into tears. The Prince of Wales said, ‘How’s Derek?’ and I said, ‘He’s here’.

“[William] said he wants to go over [to Draper] but he’s not allowed to leave the rug, there’s a very fancy gold carpet that he stands on.

“So we turned and saw and then obviously Derek was very tearful and then spoke about Jake [Draper’s carer] and gave Jake a wave as well,” she continued.

Garraway has made two documentaries, Finding Derek and Caring For Derek, about her family’s journey navigating Draper’s illness. Both programmes won National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.