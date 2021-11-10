A brand new Marvel film features a post-credit scene that may leave many viewers scratching their heads.

Eternals introduces a new set of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.

Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao.

As is the case with every Marvel film to date, there are two scenes tucked away within and after the credits that give fans a teaser of what to expect next.

Naturally, spoilers abound, so don’t read unless you’ve seen the film or don’t mind knowing what happens.

What happens in the post-credits scene?

For those thinking Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman is a human with no superpowers, think again. After teasing his “complicated” family history with Sersi (Chan) near the end of the film, the final scene catches up with Dane, who appears to be discovering all kinds of new things about his identity.

In the scene, which occurs after the credits have rolled, he opens a box containing a sword. As he reaches out his hand to touch it, an off-screen voice asks: “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr Whitman?”

While the film doesn’t reveal who this is, and Marvel seems to be hoping to keep the identity of the character secret, Zhao herself excitedly revealed it is the voice of Blade, played by Mahershala Ali.

“That was the voice of one of my favourite superheroes, Mr Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!” she told Fandom.

This all but confirms Harington will play a role in the standalone Blade film, which was confirmed in 2019.

His character is the nephew of Black Knight, meaning the weapon seen in the post-credit sequence is most likely Ebony Blade, which can potentially drive the one who wields it to madness.

Meanwhile, another scene featured in the credits marks the arrival of a singer, whose presence is exciting fans.