Marvel’s Eternals has been released – and viewers are being left stunned by the arrival of a very famous new cast member.

The new film, which is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao, stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan as a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.

Also featured in the cast are Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry and Kit Harington.

As is the case with every Marvel film to date, there are two scenes tucked away within and after the credits that give fans a teaser of what to expect next.

*Major spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The rumours were true – Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He makes his arrival in a scene featuring Thena (Jolie), Makkari (Ridloff) and Druig (Keoghan), who have no idea where their fellow Eternals have “disappeared” to.

During a discussion, they are surprised by the arrival of two new characters – Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswald) and Starfox, who is also known as Eros AKA the brother of Thanos. He is played by Harry Styles.

Eros explains that he knows where Sersi (Chan), Kingo (Nanjiani) and Phastos (Tyree Henry) thanks to a yellow sphere used to communicate with Arishem, the leader of the Eternals who whisked them away at the end of the film.

So, who is Eros? Unlike his brother Thanos, Styles’ character is a force for peace within the Marvel universe and, in the comics, has regularly worked alongside the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Harry Styles has surprise role in ‘Eternals’ (Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty I)

There’s a possible link to a future Marvel film, too – Digital Spy notes that Pip the Troll is the companyAdam Warlock, the villain who’ll be played by Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Following reports that Styles has signed a “five-movie” deal with Marvel, it certainly seems like he’ll be showing up in other non-Eternals films and not just its sequel, which is seemingly confirmed at the end of the film.

Frustratingly, Styles’ appearance was spoiled following the film’s premiere in Los Angeles last month, but there are many people who managed to avoid the news and have been expressing their shock over his appearance on social media.

“OH MY GOD I STOPPED BREATHING I KNEW IT I KNEW !!! EROS AHHHHH,” one particularly excited fan wrote.

Many branded it “perfect casting” with one fan simply adding: “Harry Styles in Eternals. That’s all I have to say.”

Speaking about her decision to cast Styles, Zhao told CinemaBlend: “I kept tabs on Harry Styles since he appeared in Dunkirk. Whoever Nolan casts I always keep an eye open. I thought, ‘This person makes me think of Eros as a character.’”

Meanwhile, the post-credits scene features an off-screen arrival of a mystery character, whose identity Zhao has confirmed.