Marvel fans are excited by the news of actor Will Poulter being cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3.

The news was confirmed by director James Gunn on Twitter.

He wrote: “As you guys know I often strike down false rumours, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks.”

Gunn first teased Warlock’s arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017, during an end-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Few other details about the third part of the film have been released. However, Poulter is expected to join familiar cast members like Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff.

Many fans were thrilled by the news, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Will is a phenomenal young actor and I can’t wait to see him bring Adam to life for many years to come!” Complex’s Matt Ramos wrote.

Comicbook’s Adam Barnhardt added: “Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock will probably lead the Annihilators or Guardians 2.0 (sorry Quasar) and that’s pretty neat.”

Many people have high expectations from Poulter.

“I feel like Will Poulter as Adam Warlock is going to be something we’ll all joke about before he turns out to be amazing in the role. I’m excited to see how he does,” wrote one person.

The Guardians are set to return in a holiday special to be released on Disney+ around next Christmas.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be followed by the theatrical release of the third Guardians film, midway through 2023.

Asked on Twitter what fans could expect from the festive special, Gunn responded: “In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we’ll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.”

The filmmaker had previously confirmed that the film will take place within the main canon of the MCU and will set up some of the events of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney Plus in “late 2022”.