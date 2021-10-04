Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has teased that the forthcoming holiday special will introduce one of the “greatest MCU characters of all time”.

The special is due to be released on Disney+ around next Christmas and will see Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff return as the popular Marvel hero team.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be followed by the theatrical release of a third Guardians film, directed by Gunn, midway through 2023.

Asked on Twitter what fans could expect from the festive special, Gunn responded: “In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we’ll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.”

The filmmaker had previously confirmed that the film will take place within the main canon of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and will set up some of the events of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3.

Fans speculated which character Gunn could be referring to in his message, with Nova and Adam Warlock among the popular suggestions.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney Plus in “late 2022”.