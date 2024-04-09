For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kit Harington has revealed that a planned Game of Thrones spinoff series centred on his character Jon Snow has been scrapped.

In 2022, author George RR Martin announced that a new series was in the works that would pick up at the end of Game of Thrones, and would be based on Harington’s own idea.

However, the London-born actor, 37, has now said that idea is “off the table”.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Harington said: “I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.

“And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough.

“So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ ( HBO )

Game of Thrones ended with Jon Snow exiled from Westeros, riding into the Haunted Forest with his direwolf Ghost to start a new life with the Wildlings. It had been speculated that the new series would focus on these adventures.

However, fans of the Game of Thrones universe can still look forward to another new spinoff series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon.

The new season, which is set to air on HBO from 16 June, will focus on the Targaryen civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons”.

Last month, showrunner Ryan Condal teased the return of a fan-favourite family, saying: “I love a Stark!”

Lord Cregan Stark, an ancestor of Game of Thrones’s Ned Stark (Sean Bean), will be played by The Dark Tower actor Tom Taylor and is a new addition to the show.

“He’s very powerful,” said Condal. “Everybody’s vying for his army. He’s quite a bit younger than Ned Stark was, so it’s interesting to see the Young Wolf, the young Stark lord, and how he carries himself in the world, and the burden that’s on his shoulders being the Warden of the North. I’m excited for the audience to see and experience that.”