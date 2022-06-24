Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has confirmed that Kit Harington will return as Jon Snow in a new spin-off series, adding that it was the actor who came up with the idea.

News of the sequel was broken last week by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that the sequel series will apparently pick up where the Game of Thrones series finale left off.

The series has a working title of Snow, Martin wrote in his blog, and will follow Harington’s fan favourite character.

Martin wrote: “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development... Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us.

“I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet … but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

In the original Game of Thrones series, 35-year-old Harington played Jon Snow – the illegitimate son of the Stark family who took up a post in the Night’s Watch to guard the realm of men from the sinister White Walkers.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO)

Game of Thrones saw Snow journey north of the wall, returning to be named Warden of the North, before learning that he was in fact descended from the dreaded Targaryen family.

Harington was nominated twice for Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the character, and starred alongside his now-wife Rose Leslie, who played his wildling lover Ygritte in the series.

Martin added that he was unable to share many more details at the current time, writing: “There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

But he did confirm he was very much involved with the production of the Snow series, as is the case with a number of different Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works.

“Various rumours are floating around about my involvement, or lack of same,” he wrote.

“I am involved, just as I am with The Hedge Knight and The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, and all the animated shows.

“Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

News of the Jon Snow spinoff comes after the announcement of fellow franchise spinoff House of the Dragon, a prequel which follows the rise of House Targaryen, taking place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The 10-episode HBO series stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and is based on Martin’s Fire and Blood novel.

Fans have already voiced scepticism about the prospect of a Jon Snow spin-off, with many citing the poorly received series finale of Thrones as an ominous sign.

Additional reporting by Press Association