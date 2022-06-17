Kit Harington could reportedly reprise his role as Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones live-action spinoff currently in early development at HBO.

In the series finale of the award-winning fantasy drama, which ended in 2019, Harington’s character is exiled from Westeros and journeys north of the Wall, accompanied by his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings.

The sequel will pick up where the Game of Thrones series finale left off and would be centred around Snow’s character, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive report.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Harrington and HBO for comment.

There is also the possibility of cameos from surviving Game of Thrones characters including Snow’s half-siblings Sansa and Arya Stark (played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

Harington’s portrayal of fan-favourite Jon Snow earned him two Emmy nominations over the series’ run, which began in 2011.

Adapted from George RR Martin’s hit fantasy novels, the show is set to spawn several spin-offs, including the forthcoming House of the Dragon – slated for release in August this year.

The first trailer for the hotly-anticipated prequel was released in October last year and gave fans a look at several of the characters from the series.

House of the Dragon is set two centuries before the “the fall of the throne”, and features a cast that includes Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

In addition to the Jon Snow sequel series and House of the Dragon, there are seven other spin-offs rumoured to be in the works at HBO.

However, at a press event in June last year, HBO content chief Casey Bloys clarified that only House of the Dragon was in active production.

“Only House of the Dragon is in production, the rest is in development, and we will make a decision. Nothing else is greenlit but a lot of interesting [projects are in] development,” Bloys said at the time.

Since playing Jon Snow, Harington has starred in an episode of Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love and portrayed Dane Whitman in Marvel’s Eternals (2021).

He also headlined Shakespeare’s Henry V in the National Theatre’s production at Donmar House in London earlier this year.

Harington married fellow actor and Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie (Ygritte) in 2018.