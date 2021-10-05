The first trailer forHouse of the Dragon, the hotly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, has been released.

Running for just over a minute, the clip gives fans a first look at several of the characters from the series, which is set to debut on HBO Max next year.

House of the Dragon is set two centuries before the “the fall of the throne”, and features a cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

In the trailer, a voiceover can be heard saying: “Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood.

“Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

We are given a brief look at some of the characters, along with some snippets of action scenes.

Game of Thrones ran on HBO from 2011 to 2019, becoming one of the most popular drama series in the world at the time of its airing.

While its final season proved divisive with audiences, it was subsequently announced that the show – an adaptation of George RR Martin’s hit fantasy novels – would continue to expand via a number of spin-off series.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO Max in the US in 2022, with a UK release expected to be around the same time.