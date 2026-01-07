Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals she has ‘lost trust’ after husband Andre Gray’s ‘betrayal’
- Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed on Paloma Faith’s podcast that she was “heartbroken” after her footballer husband Andre Gray “betrayed her”.
- The former Little Mix singer stated she “lost trust” in Gray following a difficult period in their relationship.
- Pinnock, 34, expressed the pain of heartbreak, especially from someone she deeply loves.
- She disclosed that Gray, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2016, subsequently attended therapy.
- Gray's therapy was prompted by his desire to change, which Pinnock confirmed he achieved.