Lily Allen says David Harbour marriage was ‘not what she hoped for’

  • Lily Allen has opened up about her marriage to David Harbour, describing the relationship as "not what she hoped for".
  • Speaking on CBS Mornings, the singer stated that the breakdown of the four-year marriage was "disruptive" for her children.
  • Allen said her initial intention was to create a "solid and stable and consistent environment" for her children after relocating the family to America.
  • “That was really not what I had hoped for for my kids”, she said of the split.
  • She made the rare comments about her relationship while speaking about her West End Girl album, which she wrote during the breakup.
