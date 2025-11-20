Lily Allen says David Harbour marriage was ‘not what she hoped for’
- Lily Allen has opened up about her marriage to David Harbour, describing the relationship as "not what she hoped for".
- Speaking on CBS Mornings, the singer stated that the breakdown of the four-year marriage was "disruptive" for her children.
- Allen said her initial intention was to create a "solid and stable and consistent environment" for her children after relocating the family to America.
- “That was really not what I had hoped for for my kids”, she said of the split.
- She made the rare comments about her relationship while speaking about her West End Girl album, which she wrote during the breakup.