Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:54
Lily Allen opens up on ‘disruptive’ marriage to David Harbour
Lily Allen has opened up on her marriage to David Harbour whilst talking about her latest album West End Girl, describing the relationship as “not what she hoped for”.
Speaking to CBS Mornings on Thursday (20 November), the singer spoke about the impact of the failed marriage on her children, labelling it “disruptive”.
Asked by Anthony Mason what she was “hoping you found with this marriage you had”, she said she “wanted to create a solid and stable and consistent environment for my kids to grow up in” after she up-rooted the family to America.
“That was really not what I had hoped for for my kids”, she said, on the four-year marriage breaking down.
Up next
40:26
Queen of Versailles on Broadway Stardom and Being American Royalty
06:56
Malice: The new thriller that feeds our ‘eat the rich’ obsession
07:03
How everyone started hating this type of lighting
05:30
Vanessa Williams on nostalgia, rewatching, and the power of comfort TV
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
37:44
Jules Von Hep and Brendan J Dunlop on male body image and beauty
56:37
Owen O’Kane and Matt Johnson on the men’s mental health crisis
58:53
Dr Zoe Williams and Hannah Alderson on the ‘hormone balancing’ boom
41:30
Nicola Elliott and Rebecca Moore on the golden rules for self care
07:11
The TravelSmart guide to perfect summer escapes
08:32
London’s secret spots: A local’s guide to visiting the capital
05:45
Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
07:40
The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!
08:56
How This Car Gets Amazing Aerodynamics With Hidden Features!
13:49
Fiat Grande Panda EV Review – Nostalgia, Recharged
10:57
What Makes the Genesis GV70 Electrified So Special?
03:09
Sponsored
Money Smart: ‘That Money Guy’ teaches you how to spend wisely
02:39
Sponsored
ISAs: from types to benefits, all you need to know
01:53
Sponsored
Compounding made simple: Expert tips to grow your money year on year
01:39
Sponsored
Get the lowdown on equities vs bonds
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22