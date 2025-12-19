Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Loose Women star’s husband ‘spent hours in A&E’ after Christmas decorating went wrong

Loose Women star’s husband rushed to hospital days before Christmas after fall
  • Loose Women star Mariella Frostrup's husband was rushed to hospital after falling from a ladder.
  • The incident occurred as he was hanging Christmas lights, resulting in a broken arm.
  • He spent several hours in A&E receiving treatment for his injuries.
  • Frostrup expressed sympathy for her husband but also for herself, noting she now has to manage preparations for 14 Christmas guests alone.
  • She highlighted the added responsibility she faces for the upcoming festive season.
