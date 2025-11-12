Marcus Mumford names the world-famous pop star who was a ‘phenomenal house guest’
- Marcus Mumford revealed Taylor Swift was an "absolutely phenomenal house guest" who recorded parts of her 2020 album Evermore at his UK home studio.
- The Mumford & Sons frontman shared on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast that Swift's collaborator Aaron Dessner arranged the discreet recording space during the pandemic.
- Mumford later featured on Swift's 'Evermore' track 'Cowboy Like Me' and praised her "killer candle game".
- He also recounted how Noel Gallagher's advice profoundly reshaped his approach to songwriting, encouraging him to write consistently.
- Gallagher told Mumford that songwriting is a muscle requiring daily exercise, leading Mumford & Sons to adopt a daily writing regimen in January 2023.