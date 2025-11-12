Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Marcus Mumford names the world-famous pop star who was a ‘phenomenal house guest’

Folklore teaser trailer
  • Marcus Mumford revealed Taylor Swift was an "absolutely phenomenal house guest" who recorded parts of her 2020 album Evermore at his UK home studio.
  • The Mumford & Sons frontman shared on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast that Swift's collaborator Aaron Dessner arranged the discreet recording space during the pandemic.
  • Mumford later featured on Swift's 'Evermore' track 'Cowboy Like Me' and praised her "killer candle game".
  • He also recounted how Noel Gallagher's advice profoundly reshaped his approach to songwriting, encouraging him to write consistently.
  • Gallagher told Mumford that songwriting is a muscle requiring daily exercise, leading Mumford & Sons to adopt a daily writing regimen in January 2023.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in