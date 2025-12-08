Golden Globes host criticised for mispronouncing names of numerous nominees
- Golden Globe nominations host Marlon Wayans has been criticised after he mispronounced several names during Monday’s event.
- The Scary Movie actor mispronounced the name of The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, which should be pronounced 'eh-debry'.
- Other mishaps saw him call Elle Fanning “Ellie” and struggle to read off the name of Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve.
- “Marlon Wayans butchering every single name like no matter what language” remarked one viewer on X/Twitter.
- The Independent has contacted Wayans' representatives for comment.
- In the nominations, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated the film categories with nine nods, while Adolescence and The Studio were popular in the TV categories.