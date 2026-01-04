Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Masked Singer: First celebrity unmasked as ITV withdraw act over Switzerland fire

Alison Hammond reveals secretive process for Masked Singer contestants
  • An act featuring the character Red Panda was withdrawn from the premiere episode of The Masked Singer due to "potential insensitivities".
  • The decision was made in light of a tragic bar fire in Switzerland that claimed 40 lives and injured 119 people.
  • Images reportedly showed Red Panda wearing sooty hi-vis firefighter overalls and a helmet, though ITV did not reveal the song.
  • ITV confirmed that viewers will see Red Panda perform in subsequent weeks of the series.
  • The first celebrity unmasked on the show was BBC's The One Show host Alex Jones, who spoke about overcoming her fear of singing.
