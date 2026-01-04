Masked Singer: First celebrity unmasked as ITV withdraw act over Switzerland fire
- An act featuring the character Red Panda was withdrawn from the premiere episode of The Masked Singer due to "potential insensitivities".
- The decision was made in light of a tragic bar fire in Switzerland that claimed 40 lives and injured 119 people.
- Images reportedly showed Red Panda wearing sooty hi-vis firefighter overalls and a helmet, though ITV did not reveal the song.
- ITV confirmed that viewers will see Red Panda perform in subsequent weeks of the series.
- The first celebrity unmasked on the show was BBC's The One Show host Alex Jones, who spoke about overcoming her fear of singing.