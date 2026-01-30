Mel C gives quick response when asked about Beckham family feud
- Mel C declined to discuss the Beckham family feud during a radio interview on Heart Breakfast on Friday, 30 January.
- Host Amanda Holden brought up Brooklyn Beckham's recent 'bombshell statement' during their chat.
- Holden mentioned she had 'banned talking about the Beckhams' on her show, citing heartbreak over the situation.
- Mel C firmly responded that they would not be addressing the topic.
- The feud reportedly stems from Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram claims that his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham, control media narratives and tried to 'ruin' his relationship with his wife.
