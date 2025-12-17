Melania Trump’s new documentary trailer quickly draws mixed reactions
- Melania Trump has released a new trailer for her controversial documentary, “Melania,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at the days leading up to her husband's second inauguration.
- The film, directed by Brett Ratner, was licensed by Amazon as part of a reported $40 million deal.
- The trailer features clips of Melania Trump at various locations, including the White House and Mar-a-Lago, and includes brief appearances by her husband, Donald Trump, and their son, Barron.
- Reactions to the teaser have been mixed, with supporters praising the First Lady and critics questioning the film's necessity and the reported cost.
- “Melania” is scheduled for release exclusively in cinemas on January 30, 2026.