Made in Chelsea star opens up marriage issues before her divorce

Millie Mackintosh voices marriage concerns a year prior to split from Hugo Taylor
  • Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly decided to divorce after seven years of marriage.
  • The former Made in Chelsea stars are parents to daughters Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four.
  • Mackintosh had voiced concerns about her marriage a year prior to their reported split.
  • In a past TV appearance, she disclosed that Taylor had previously threatened divorce over her issues with alcohol.
  • This threat followed an incident three years ago at a friend's wedding where she felt she had 'humiliated' him, prompting her decision to become sober.
