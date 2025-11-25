Miriam Margolyes shares awkward Arnold Schwarzenegger story after incident on set
- Miriam Margolyes shared an awkward on-set encounter with Arnold Schwarzenegger during an appearance on Lorraine.
- The incident took place while they were filming the 1999 horror movie End of Days.
- Margolyes claimed Schwarzenegger 'punished' her by breaking wind during a performance.
- She admitted to having broken wind first, though this occurred during a rehearsal.
- Margolyes described Schwarzenegger's flatulence as 'not a nice fart'.