Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Miriam Margolyes shares awkward Arnold Schwarzenegger story after incident on set

Miriam Margolyes shares awkward Arnold Schwarzenegger story to horror of viewers
  • Miriam Margolyes shared an awkward on-set encounter with Arnold Schwarzenegger during an appearance on Lorraine.
  • The incident took place while they were filming the 1999 horror movie End of Days.
  • Margolyes claimed Schwarzenegger 'punished' her by breaking wind during a performance.
  • She admitted to having broken wind first, though this occurred during a rehearsal.
  • Margolyes described Schwarzenegger's flatulence as 'not a nice fart'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in