Miriam Margolyes shocked viewers by recalling an awkward Arnold Schwarzenegger encounter on set.

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (24 November), the 84-year-old revealed that the actor decided to “punish” her by breaking wind while they were working on the 1999 horror movie End of Days.

Margolyes admitted that it was her who first broke wind, though conceded it was during a rehearsal.

She said: “He farted when we were actually in performance. And it was not a nice fart. Some farts are sweeter than others, but his was not.”