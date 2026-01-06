Flamboyant fashion editor, writer and artist dies aged 93
- Molly Parkin, the British fashion editor, author and artist, known for her distinctive style, outspoken personality, and a string of famous lovers, has died aged 93.
- Her career spanned decades, including roles as founding fashion editor of Nova magazine, fashion editor for Harper's & Queen and The Sunday Times, and a television personality, despite being banned from the BBC for swearing.
- Parkin authored ten novels, two memoirs, and other works, often exploring erotic and humorous themes, and was also an Abstract-Expressionist painter.
- She openly discussed her personal struggles, including childhood sexual abuse, alcohol addiction (which she overcame), and her many high-profile relationships, famously comparing herself to Elizabeth Taylor.
- In her later years, she received a Civil List Pension for her contributions to the arts and found contentment through spirituality, despite facing health challenges like an Alzheimer's diagnosis.