Munya Chawawa reveals he pretended to be famous actor’s son

Comedian Munya Chawawa used to claim he was Idris Elba's son to be seen by TV professional
  • Comedian Munya Chawawa revealed he once pretended to be Idris Elba’s son to gain attention from TV professionals.
  • He made the admission during an interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4.
  • Chawawa said the bold claim was a tactic to “get in the room” during the initial stages of his career.
  • The comedian, known for his sharp satire and viral sketches, said he used the method to navigate an industry where access often depends on connections.
  • He expressed relief that the industry is becoming less gate-kept, with social media now allowing creators to produce their own work.
