Comedian Munya Chawawa has revealed he once pretended to be Idris Elba’s son in a bid to get noticed by TV professionals.

In an interview with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Chawawa said the bold claim was a tactic to “get in the room” during the early stages of his career.

Known for his sharp satire and viral sketches, Chawawa admitted the fib was part of navigating an industry where access often hinges on connections.

The comedian expressed his relief that the industry gate-keeps less and less, and that social media has allowed creators to make their own work.