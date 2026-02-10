Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal judges dismiss three lawsuits against bestselling author

Neil Gaiman Denies Ex-Nanny’s Rape Claims, Cites Proof Of Consent
  • Federal judges have dismissed three lawsuits accusing bestselling British author Neil Gaiman of sexually assaulting his children's nanny, Scarlett Pavlovich, in New Zealand four years ago.
  • Pavlovich filed lawsuits against Gaiman in Wisconsin and against his wife, Amanda Palmer, in Massachusetts and New York, alleging multiple sexual assaults in 2022.
  • The lawsuits against Palmer in New York and Wisconsin were dropped by Pavlovich, and the remaining cases against Gaiman and Palmer were dismissed by federal judges.
  • Judges ruled that Pavlovich needed to pursue the case in New Zealand, not the United States, as the alleged incidents occurred there.
  • Gaiman has denied the allegations, stating he has never engaged in non-consensual sex, and his attorneys argued the lawsuits were part of a smear campaign, citing a New Zealand police investigation that found the allegations meritless.
