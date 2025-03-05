Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neil Gaiman has produced a series of WhatsApp messages from the woman who sued him for sexual assault, Scarlett Pavlovich, which he says support his claim that she is a “fantasist.”

The best-selling author and his estranged wife, the musician Amanda Palmer, were sued in federal court last month over allegations of sexual assault and trafficking by their former babysitter.

In a motion to dismiss filed today and seen by The Independent, Gaiman stated that he had engaged in “sexual activity” with Pavlovich, beginning in February 2022, but that they never had sex and all the activity was consensual.

He goes on to say: “None of Pavlovich’s claims are true. She is a fantasist who has fabricated a tale of abuse against me and Ms Palmer.”

In support of the motion to dismiss, Gaiman produced several pages of WhatsApp messages.

In one message shortly after their first sexual encounter, Pavlovich writes: “Thank you for a lovely lovely night – wow x.”

Neil Gaiman in Los Angeles in January 2024 ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File )

Gaiman responds: “It was a marvellous time. Thank you againl”

A couple of days later, Pavlovich messages Gaiman: “Let me know If you want me to run a bath.

“I am consumed by thoughts of you, the things you will do to me. I'm so hungry. What a terrible creature you've turned me into. I hope tomorrow, or some other time soon.”

Several hours later, she adds: “What have you done to me, only a couple of hours and I've already been the baddest girl. I think you need to give me a huge spanking very soon. I'm f***ing desperate for my master.

“So naughty even sending you texts like that. Extra punishment needed. Goodnight.”

Gaiman replies: “Goodnight, dear.”

Much of their text conversation concerns Pavlovich’s work as a babysitter to Gaiman and Palmer’s child.

A little over a month after the initial texts, Gaiman sent Pavlovich a message reading: “Amanda tells me that you are having a rough time and you are really upset with me about what we did. I feel awful about this. Would you like to talk about it? Is there anything I can do to make anything better?”

She says they’ll speak soon, and a couple of weeks later texts to ask how he is. Gaiman responds: “Honestly, when Amanda told me that you were telling people I'd raped you and were planning to Me Too me, I wanted to kill myself. But I'm getting through it a day at a time, and it's been two weeks now and I'm still here. Fragile but not great.”

Pavlovich replies: “Oh my God. Neil! I never said that. I have been deeply upset about it all because it has triggered things from my past and also for many reasons I feel whiplash. But I'm horrified by your message - me too you? Rape? WHAT? This is the first I have heard of this. Wow. I need a moment to digest your message.”

A few minutes later, she adds: “Ok - it's been blown way out of proportion it seems. My heart is pounding, I am so sorry you have been so not ok. I had no idea. I have never used the word rape, I'm just so shocked, I honestly don't know what to say.”

The motion to dismiss argues both that the allegations are false and that a US court has no jurisdiction over allegations that arose in New Zealand.

Gaiman has consistently denied engaging in “non-consensual sexual activity” after accusations of assault by multiple women.