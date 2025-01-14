Neil Gaiman denies sexual assault allegations after accusations from multiple women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neil Gaiman has denied engaging in “non-consensual sexual activity” after accusations of assault by multiple women.

The American Gods author, 64, was the subject of a lengthy New York magazine article yesterday (January 13) that spoke to eight women who all accused him of sexual assault, including a long-term babysitter from New Zealand and a caretaker on his property in Woodstock, New York.

Gaiman responded to the allegations today (January 14) in a blog post titled: “Breaking the silence.”

“As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” wrote Gaiman.

open image in gallery The writer has denied engaging in ‘non-consensual sexual activity’ ( Getty Images for Amazon Studios )

The author went on to say that he has reviewed correspondence with his accusers, writing: “I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides.”

However he did acknowledge personal failings, adding: “And I also realise, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better. I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people’s hearts and feelings, and that’s something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people’s.”

Gaiman concluded his statement: “Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

Since accusations against Gaiman first became public in a Tortoise podcast last July, several film and television adaptations of his work have been halted. It was announced last year that he is no longer a producer on Good Omens, the Prime Video series which will conclude with a single episode instead of a planned third series.

Disney paused production on a film adaptation of Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book and Netflix canceled Dead Boy Detectives although that may not have been related to the allegations.

The second season of The Sandman is still expected to arrive on Netflix later this year, as is the Prime Video series Anansi Boys.