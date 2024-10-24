Good Omens to end with single episode final season as Neil Gaiman exits show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The third and final season of Good Omens will now be just a single 90-minute episode.

The Prime Video fantasy series is based on the 1990 novel of the same name, which was co-authored by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. It follows the friendship of fastidious angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The first season aired in 2019, with a second following in 2023. No release date had yet been announced for the third season, which was confirmed back in December.

Deadline reports that the decision to truncate the final season came after Gaiman, who was an executive producer on the series, left the show after facing a string of sexual assault allegations.

Gaiman’s production company the Blank Corporation will also no longer be involved in the show, and a new writer is expected to be brought in to finish the script.

Sheen and Tennant will shoot the television movie in Scotland early next year.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the second season of ‘Good Omens’ ( Amazon )

It was reported in September that production on the third season had been suspended, shortly after Gaiman was accused of having non-consensual sex with two young women, one of whom was a nanny to his child, and another, a fan of his writing.

Gaiman allegedly assaulted one of the women within hours of meeting them – when she was 22 and he was 61. Both women accused the author of “rough and degrading sex”. The author has strongly denied any accusations of non-consensual sex with both women.

A further two women accused Gaiman of sexual assault at the start of August, which the writer also denied. At the end of last month, a fifth woman alleged the author had sexually assaulted her. Gaiman claimed their “previous interactions” suggested she wanted intimate contact, Tortoise reported.

The Independent contacted Gaiman’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, Good Omens director Douglas Mackinnon – who made the first two seasons – previously confirmed his exit from the show even before a third season was comissioned.

Writing in his Instagram comments in October 2023, Mackinnon told his followers: “I’m not involved with this show anymore.”