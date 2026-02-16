America’s Next Top Model judge speaks out as Netflix documentary released
- Nigel Barker, a former judge on America's Next Top Model, discussed the "extreme side" of the reality show.
- He acknowledged that "times are different now" regarding the show's content and practices.
- Speaking on This Morning, Barker admitted there are "painful parts" of the show to rewatch.
- Barker stated that past actions should be viewed with "kindness and nostalgia.”
- He also described “feeling sorry for the things you did that were wrong.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks