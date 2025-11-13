Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Netflix unveils free-to-enter theme park inspired by popular shows

Video Player Placeholder
Netflix House Opens In Philadelphia—And Puts The City In The Frame
  • Netflix has launched its first “Netflix House”, an immersive entertainment venue, in King of Prussia, just outside Philadelphia.
  • The 100,000-square-foot attraction offers free admission and features both complimentary and paid experiences based on popular shows like Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.
  • Visitors can enjoy themed activities such as mini-golf, virtual reality games, and a restaurant with a menu inspired by 20 different Netflix series and films.
  • While entry is free, specific immersive experiences, such as those for ONE PIECE and Wednesday, start from $39.
  • Future Netflix House locations are planned for Dallas in December and Las Vegas in 2027, with no current plans for international expansion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in