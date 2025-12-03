Netflix streaming record obliterated by new show
- Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 (Volume 1) has achieved the biggest premiere week ever for an English-language series on the platform.
- The show amassed 59.6 million views, securing the top spot on the English TV list and surpassing the previous record held by Wednesday Season 1.
- It ranked in the top 10 in all 93 countries tracked by Netflix, reaching the number one position in 90 of them.
- Creators Ross and Matt Duffer expressed their delight, stating the response was 'more than we could have ever dreamed'.
- The next three episodes of the final season are scheduled for release on Christmas Day, with a two-hour finale arriving on New Year's Eve on Netflix and in over 500 cinemas.