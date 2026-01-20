Who is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s wife at heart of family feud
- Nicola Peltz is reportedly at the heart of a family dispute involving the Beckhams, with her husband, Brooklyn, claiming his parents are attempting to undermine their relationship.
- An American actor and model, Peltz is the 31-year-old daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.
- She is known for her roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction and the TV series Bates Motel.
- Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach in April 2022, attended by the Beckham family.
- Following the wedding, Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz, was involved in a legal dispute with wedding planners over a US$159,000 deposit, which was settled out of court in September 2023.