Nikki Glaser roasts Golden Globes crowd with savage Epstein and CBS joke

Nikki Glaser’s best Comedy Central roast moments
  • Comedian Nikki Glaser opened up the 2026 Golden Globe awards by joking about the perceived lack of A-list celebrities present.
  • She quipped that the Golden Globe for Best Editing would go to the Justice Department, referencing heavily redacted lists
  • “It's insane. There's so many A-listers, and by ‘A-listers’, I do mean people who are on ‘a list’ that has been heavily redacted,” she joked.
  • Glaser was referring to the recently released files linked to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Glaser also made a joke about CBS News, the network airing the awards, calling it 'America's newest place to 'see BS' News'.
In full

