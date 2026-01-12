Nikki Glaser roasts Golden Globes crowd with savage Epstein and CBS joke
- Comedian Nikki Glaser opened up the 2026 Golden Globe awards by joking about the perceived lack of A-list celebrities present.
- She quipped that the Golden Globe for Best Editing would go to the Justice Department, referencing heavily redacted lists
- “It's insane. There's so many A-listers, and by ‘A-listers’, I do mean people who are on ‘a list’ that has been heavily redacted,” she joked.
- Glaser was referring to the recently released files linked to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Glaser also made a joke about CBS News, the network airing the awards, calling it 'America's newest place to 'see BS' News'.