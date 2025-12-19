Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration and law enforcement agencies have faced enormous public pressure to release everything they have on deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Questions about Epstein’s crimes, and suicide in prison while awaiting trial on trafficking charges, have fueled conspiracy theories and allegations that the well-connected financier was intimately involved with a wider network of powerful figures who preyed on young women and girls.

Thousands of documents in Epstein’s cases, and the probe against his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, have already been made public by government officials, law enforcement and federal courts.

The Department of Justice is expected to release “hundreds of thousands” more Friday. A person’s inclusion in documents or photographs does not indicate wrongdoing.

Here is what we know so far.

open image in gallery Thousands of documents surrounding deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cases have already been published by government officials, law enforcement and federal courts ( House Oversight Committee )

Lolita, passports and ‘I will send u girls now’ text message

December 18, 2025

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have selectively published several batches of documents from Epstein’s estate, including images of a woman’s body with handwritten text inspired by Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, as well as a screenshot of an undated text message saying: “I will send u girls now.”

The redacted message then appears to list the height, measurements and other details of an 18-year-old girl from Russia. A photograph of a Russian woman’s passport is also included in the latest batch of documents from the committee.

There also are photographs of passports and other IDs for women from the Czech Republic, South Africa and Lithuania, as well as three women from Ukraine.

open image in gallery An undated screenshot from a text thread sent by Epstein’s estate to the House Oversight Committee include a message reading: ‘I will send u girls now’ ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery Images obtained by the committee also include photographs of a woman’s body covered in apparent references to the book Lolita ( House Oversight Committee )

Grand jury documents unsealed

December 2025

Three federal judges overseeing cases against Epstein and Maxwell agreed to unseal grand jury materials following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in December. However, judges appeared skeptical that the information would shed any new light.

Transcripts of grand jury proceedings from an abandoned federal case in Florida could reveal why federal prosecutors ultimately decided against moving forward with a case against Epstein in 2007.

Under a controversial plea agreement, Epstein agreed to plead guilty to state charges of solicitation of prostitution and of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. He was released after serving less than 13 months in state prison.

Officials had previously released interviews and other documents from Epstein’s state case in Florida.

open image in gallery Epstein was photographed by Florida authorities for the state’s sex offender registry in July 2013 after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution ( Florida Department of Law Enforcement )

Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Trump condoms

December 12, 2025

Another batch of files from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee showed an undated photo of Trump with six women wearing leis whose faces have been blurred out by the committee. Another image shows a collection of condoms — going for $4.50 each — depicting a caricature of Trump’s face above the phrase “I’m HUUUUGE!”

Other images show Epstein with Steve Bannon, Bill Clinton, attorney Alan Dershowitz, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Sir Richard Branson, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew.

Mountbatten-Windsor had his birthright title removed over his “serious lapses in judgement” for his association with Epstein. The royal settled allegations of sexual abuse in court with Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre in 2022, involving a substantial donation to her charity and an acknowledgment of her suffering, without admitting liability in the civil case.

open image in gallery An undated image from Epstein’s estate shows a collection of condoms depicting Trump ( House Oversight Committee )

Thousands of Epstein emails

November 12, 2025

The largest release of Epstein-related files yet included hundreds of emails from Epstein, including his claim that Trump “knew about the girls.”

Emails from 2011 to 2019 include messages to and from Epstein and others in his circle, such as his attorneys, journalists, author Michael Wolff, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Deepak Chopra, among many others.

Trump is repeatedly mentioned in messages to and from Epstein, including in correspondence with Maxwell. Epstein claimed to Maxwell that Trump had “spent hours” with a victim, whose name is redacted, at his home.

“i want you to realise that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump... [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him...he has never once been mentioned,” Epstein told Maxwell, according to the emails.

Other messages show Epstein labeling the president “crazy” and “evil beyond belief.”

“I know how dirty donald is,” Epstein wrote in one message.

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails, and the president has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Emails from Epstein’s estate include messages claiming Trump spent ‘hours’ with a victim at Epstein’s home ( House Oversight Committee )

Alex Acosta’s testimony

October 2025

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee released a transcript from a September interview with Alex Acosta, the federal prosecutor who reached the controversial plea deal with Epstein in 2008, finding that Trump was not involved with the case against the late sex offender.

Meeting schedules with Elon Musk and Peter Thiel

September 26, 2025

Documents released by the House Oversight Committee include meeting schedules appearing to show appointments with Bannon and venture capitalist Peter Thiel during Trump’s first term in office.

The documents also mention Musk joining a potential trip to Epstein’s island in 2014.

Then-Prince Andrew also is listed in the documents as a passenger on Epstein’s aircraft, with financial disclosures provided to the committee suggesting evidence of payments from Epstein to an individual listed as “Andrew.”

Video from Epstein’s jail

September 2, 2025

Epstein’s death in a Manhattan jail was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner. The Justice Department previously released heavily scrutinized security camera video that officials claim prove that nobody entered Epstein’s jail cell on the night he died, though the full footage released by House Democrats appeared to show a “missing minute.”

Trump’s ‘bawdy’ birthday message

July 17, 2025

A book later made public by House Democrats in September contains dozens of letters from friends for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 — including a drawing of a naked woman bearing Trump’s signature.

Trump sued The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the existence of the note, and administration officials insisted that the president’s signature is not his.

The book also included a message with Bill Clinton’s signature.

open image in gallery A book later made public by House Democrats in September contains dozens of letters from friends for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 — including a drawing of a naked woman bearing Trump’s signature. Trump sued The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the existence of the note, and administration officials insisted that the president’s signature is not his ( House Oversight Committee )

Ghislaine Maxwell’s jailhouse interview

August 2025

The Justice Department’s transcripts and audio of interviews with Maxwell include her statement that Trump “was never inappropriate with anybody.” Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, was later moved to a lower-security facility in Texas.

Justice Department memo says no further document releases are ‘warranted’

July 2025

The Justice Department determined “no further disclosures” in the Epstein case “would be appropriate or warranted,” which only fueled scrutiny into the president’s relationship with Epstein.

Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino reportedly threatened to resign over the memo. In an apparent attempt to diffuse speculation about infighting within the administration, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he had personally worked with both Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel to craft the document.

“All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo,” Blanche wrote. “The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo's composition and release is patently false.”

Two days before the Justice Department’s deadline to release the Epstein files, he announced his departure from the bureau.

open image in gallery A group of far-right influencers were invited to the White House in February 2025 to receive binders full of documents on Epstein that were largely already publicly available ( AFP via Getty Images )

Binders handed out to far-right influencers

February 27, 2025

Far-right influencers including Jack Posobiec and the people behind the LibsofTikTok and DC_Draino accounts were invited to the White House and provided with binders marked “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” and “Declassified.”

Most of those documents were already publicly available.

open image in gallery Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino allegedly threatened to resign over the Justice Department’s decision against disclosing Epstein documents after Attorney General Bondi and FBI director Patel released a memo saying no further disclosures were ‘warranted’ ( Getty Images )

Epstein’s bank records

Beginning in 2022

Lawsuits against the banks that did business with Epstein have sparked congressional investigations and allegations of "suspicious activity” that should have been alerted to federal authorities. JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, which have not admitted wrongdoing, say they regret their relationships with Epstein.

Members of Congress are investigating those “suspicious activity” inquiries to map out the financial network allegedly supporting Epstein’s crimes.

Virginia Giuffre’s deposition

2019

Giuffre, who accused Epstein of sexual abuse and trafficking her to other men, testified in a deposition in 2016 as part of a defamation suit she filed against Maxwell. They were partially made public three years later. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025.

Epstein’s flight logs and address book

2015

Partial passenger lists from Epstein’s private jet became public in 2015 during litigation between the financier and lawyers representing his victims. Names and phone numbers from his address book showed his contacts before his first arrest in 2006. Both documents were released by Trump’s Justice Department in February 2025.