Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed that Donald Trump “knew about the girls” in private emails that were just released.

Trump was mentioned in emails between the late sex offender, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and the author Michael Wolff, according to Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, who released three exchanges dating from 2011 to 2019.

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

“Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes,” Democrats posted Wednesday on social media. “Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES.”

In one email to the author Michael Wolff dated January 31, 2019, Epstein apparently wrote: “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever...of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” according to a copy of the email shared by Democrats on the committee.

open image in gallery Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed that Donald Trump ‘knew about the girls’ in private emails, according to Democrats on the House Oversight Committee ( Getty )

In another email from April 2011, Epstein claimed to Ghislaine Maxwell, his accomplice, that Trump had “spent hours” with a victim, whose name is redacted in the emails.

“i want you to realise that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump...[VICTIM] spent hours at my hours with him...he has never once been mentioned,” Epstein told Maxwell, according to the emails.

Wolff apparently wrote to Epstein in December 2015 where the pair discussed Trump during his first presidential campaign.

“I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff said to Epstein, according to the email. “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency.”

open image in gallery Trump was mentioned in emails between the late sex offender and an associate in Trump’s circle, according to newly released emails from the committee ( Saturday Night Live/YouTube )

“You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt,” Wolff apparently continued. “Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

Trump has said publicly that he had a falling out with Epstein because the disgraced financier “stole” young women working at his Mar-a-Lago spa too many times — including the late Virginia Giuffre.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

The emails were obtained by Democrats on the committee after they subpoenaed documents and records from Epstein’s estate earlier this year.

The Trump administration was engulfed in a months-long crisis over the Epstein files during the summer after the president campaigned to release the documents last year.

In July, the Justice Department and FBI released a joint memo effectively ruling a line under the matter, and said no further documents would be released.

The move sparked uproar within MAGA and beyond, as Democrats pursued the release of the files.

This is a breaking story, more follows