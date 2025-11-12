Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump-Epstein email bombshells revealed: From ‘hours’ spent with a victim to political blackmail

‘That dog that hasn’t barked is trump,’ Epstein wrote to associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2011

Brendan Rascius
In New York
Wednesday 12 November 2025 15:42 GMT
Comments
Trump: I have an obligation to sue BBC

A newly-released batch of Jeffrey Epstein's private emails claimed that Donald Trump “knew about the girls.”

The previously-undisclosed emails, published Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, date from 2011 to 2019.

Trump is mentioned in the private messages between Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges. Also released was correspondence between Epstein and author Michael Wolff.

In the emails, Epstein wrote that Trump “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking, and that Trump “knew about the girls…”

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails, and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The newly released messages come the same day that Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn into office by Speaker Mike Johnson, following weeks of delays. Grijalva is expected to provide the 218th — and final signature — on a discharge petition that would force a vote on the release of the Epstein files.

Trump is mentioned in the private messages between Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges. Also released was correspondence between Epstein and author Michael Wolff. (Getty)

EPSTEIN AND MAXWELL, April 2, 2011

Epstein: i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump…[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there

Maxwell: I have been thinking about that…

EPSTEIN TO WOLFF, January 31, 2019

Epstein: [VICTIM] maralago [REDACTED] trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislane to stop

EPSTEIN AND WOLFF, December 16, 2015

Wolff: I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you--either on air or in scrum afterwards.

Epstein: if we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?

Wolff: I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.

