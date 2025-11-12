Trump says deal to end shutdown is very good

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff discussing Donald Trump.

In one email, apparently sent by Epstein to Maxwell, the convicted sex offender wrote: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is [T]rump..” A victim “spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned, police chief. etc. im 75% there," Esptein added.

In response, Maxwell wrote: “I have been thinking about that…”

Trump has repeatedly emphasized that their friendship dissolved in the early 2000s and has called the renewed interest in the Epstein files a “hoax” cooked up by the Democrats.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial; Maxwell was convicted in 2020 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with the disgraced financier.

In a separate email, Epstein referred to Trump, telling Wolff: “[O]f course he knew about the girls as he asked [G]hislaine to stop.”

House Democrats said the messages, obtained by Epstein’s estate, “raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes,” they wrote on X.

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. He has said publicly that he had a falling out with Epstein because the disgraced financier “stole” young women working at his Mar-a-Lago spa too many times — including Virginia Giuffre.