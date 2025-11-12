Epstein emails claim Trump spent ‘hours’ with victim and asked Maxwell to ‘stop’: Live updates
House Democrats on Wednesday released several emails, obtained by Epstein’s estate, that mentioned Trump
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff discussing Donald Trump.
In one email, apparently sent by Epstein to Maxwell, the convicted sex offender wrote: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is [T]rump..” A victim “spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned, police chief. etc. im 75% there," Esptein added.
In response, Maxwell wrote: “I have been thinking about that…”
Trump has repeatedly emphasized that their friendship dissolved in the early 2000s and has called the renewed interest in the Epstein files a “hoax” cooked up by the Democrats.
The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.
Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial; Maxwell was convicted in 2020 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with the disgraced financier.
In a separate email, Epstein referred to Trump, telling Wolff: “[O]f course he knew about the girls as he asked [G]hislaine to stop.”
House Democrats said the messages, obtained by Epstein’s estate, “raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes,” they wrote on X.
Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. He has said publicly that he had a falling out with Epstein because the disgraced financier “stole” young women working at his Mar-a-Lago spa too many times — including Virginia Giuffre.
Americans are divided on whether they approve shutdown deal: poll
According to a YouGov poll taken Monday after the Senate passed a funding package to end the longest government shutdown on record, 37 percent of Americans said they approve of the bill.
That’s compared to 29 percent who disapproved and 34 percent who said they were not sure about how they felt.
More than half of Americans said they were personally affected by the shutdown, which has dragged on since October 1. Millions have struggled to access food assistance this month while flight delays and cancellations have plagued U.S. airports.
Of that group, 15 percent said they were affected “a great deal,” 21 percent said they were “somewhat” affected, and 23 percent said they were affected “a little.” Meanwhile, 36 percent said they weren’t impacted at all.
What's in the Senate funding package?
On Monday, the GOP-controlled Senate passed a deal to end the longest-ever shutdown after seven Democrats and one independent joined Republicans to approve a funding package.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican “no” vote.
The deal includes reopening the government, reversing federal layoffs, and a vow to hold a vote on extending Affordable Care Act health insurance premiums in December.
ANALYSIS: Getting played by Republicans is nothing new for Schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer looks like a dead man walking these days — and for good reason.
Even though he voted against the modified continuing resolution to reopen the government after a 41-day shutdown, numerous House Democrats and many Democratic advocates want the 74-year-old Brooklynite to step aside.
Schumer had decided to take a stand on trying to force Republicans to attach an extension of Covid-era enhanced tax credits to the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Getting played by Republicans is nothing new for Schumer — Now Democrats want him out
Members of Congress use creative ways to return to Washington, D.C.
The pair showed off that they made a pit stop at Buc-ee’s.
“Quick stop in Crossville, TN at the always reliable Buc-ee’s with my friend @RepTrentKelly as we head back to D.C. to end the Democrat shutdown. 8 more hours to go!” Crawford wrote on X Tuesday afternoon.
What has Trump said about the Senate funding package?
The president has signaled he would sign the bill if the House passes it.
"We'll be opening up our country very quickly," Trump told reporters in the White House earlier this week.
He added: "The deal is very good."
GOP lawmaker returns to Washington, D.C. by motorcycle
Wisconsin GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden said he’s riding his motorcycle hundreds of miles back to the nation’s capital.
The Republican lawmaker posted a video on X, writing that he planned to ride 951.8 miles on his Harley-Davidson.
