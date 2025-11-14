Trump speaks outs days after Epstein email bombshells and blames ‘weak Republicans’ who fell for ‘hoax’
President has avoided taking questions from reporters since the bombshell emails dropped on Wednesday
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after days of dodging reporter questions over the bombshell emails in which deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein said he “knew about the girls” he and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell were abusing and called the president “the dog that hasn't barked.”
Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused Democrats in Congress of “doing everything in their withering power” to “push” what he called “the Epstein Hoax” as a distraction from “all of their bad policies and losses.”
He also hit out at “weak Republicans” who he described as having “fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish” and complained that the demand for his administration to release case files from the FBI investigation into the late sex offender should be directed at a group of Democratic figures who have no role in the federal government.
“Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!” he added.
More follows...
