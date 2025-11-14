Model turned Epstein girlfriend says she was delivered to Trump to be ‘groped’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein said she was delivered to President Donald Trump by the late sex offender to be “groped.”

Stacey Williams, a former swimsuit model, appeared on CNN on Thursday after thousands of the convicted sex offender’s private emails were published by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, reigniting public scrutiny into the Epstein controversy.

Williams, who dated Epstein in the 1990s, was asked for her reaction to one particular email in which the disgraced financier boasted he “gave” one of his girlfriends to Trump in 1993.

“It screams about, you know, the mindset of these men,” Williams said. “You know, the same two men who did what they did to me when Jeffrey Epstein walked me into Donald Trump’s office to be groped by him. Clearly we are these objects, these trophies, and it’s deeply misogynistic. It’s horrifying.”

Williams first came forward in 2024 with her accusation that Trump touched her inappropriately at Trump Tower in 1993. At the time, the White House denied the allegation, describing it as “unequivocally false,” The Guardian reported.

open image in gallery Former swimsuit model Stacey Williams appears on CNN to discuss allegations made in Epstein emails released by the House Oversight Committee. ( CNN/Screenshot )

On Friday, Trump accused Democrats of “doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again.” The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Epstein, who was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors in 2019, died in prison that year while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett, Williams continued, “I clearly was delivered there for the groping and, as I’ve mentioned before, I had shared with Jeffrey Epstein that I was somewhat combative with men in the fashion industry…So I believed I was walked in there as a challenge, and when I froze and didn’t respond, you know, I think Jeffrey got very upset about it. He expected a fight.”

open image in gallery In this 2015 email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and former New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., Epstein says he “gave” an "old girlfriend" to President Donald Trump. ( House Oversight )

Williams’ comments come the day after a House discharge petition that would force a vote on releasing the Department of Justice’s files on Epstein gained enough signatures to go into effect.

Four Republicans signed the measure — including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was summoned to the White House on Wednesday to discuss the petition. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he intends to hold a vote next week on releasing the files.

“I’ve never understood the role of legislative officials in protecting pedophiles,” Williams said. “If some of them are finally arriving at some moral clarity, you know, that’s a good thing. Transparency is critical.”