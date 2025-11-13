Trump team scrambles to deal with Epstein files as House sets vote to release the documents: Live updates
Bombshell release of emails from disgraced financier by House Oversight Committee rocks president as White House insists scandal is ‘fake narrative’ and a ‘Democrat hoax’
The Trump administration is scrambling to cope after the House Oversight Committee released tens of thousands of messages from Epstein’s estate.
Privately, administration officials held a meeting in the White House Situation Room Wednesday over the House’s effort to release the files. Publicly, the president and the White House have tried to downplay the emails, with Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt both calling the latest release a “hoax.”
“It's clear this is another Democrat + Mainstream Media hoax, fueled by fake outrage, to distract from the President's wins,” Leavitt wrote on X Thursday.
After Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn in on Wednesday, the Democrat signed the discharge petition, marking the final signature necessary to compel lawmakers to vote on the release of the records.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the vote will take place next week.
The tranche of newly released emails revealed that Epstein told Maxwell that President Donald Trump “spent hours” at his house with one of the disgraced financier’s victims. Another message from Epstein to author Michael Wolff says Trump “knew about the girls,” suggesting that the president was more aware of the convicted sex offender’s history of abuse than previously reported.
Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
'Astounding development in American history': House Democrat remarks on Situation Room meeting
After administration officials on Wednesday met with Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was one of just four Republicans who signed onto the discharge petition to force a vote on the release of the Epstein Files, in the White House Situation Room.
Virginia Democratic Rep. James Walkinshaw told CNN News Central that the meeting marked an “astounding development in American history.”
"Well, yesterday was an extraordinary day. I remember the pictures of President Obama in the White House Situation Room watching the operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden and all of the other history and history making decisions made in that room,” the Democrat told the network.
“For President Trump and the White House yesterday to use that room to browbeat Republican members of Congress, to aid and abet their coverup for the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is really an astounding development in American history.”
Epstein survivors to join press conference on Capitol Hill next week
Reps. Ro Khanna, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene plan to hold a press conference with Epstein’s survivors on Capitol Hill after the discharge petition reached the necessary 218 signatures.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the chamber will take a vote on releasing the files next week.
Trump is not considering granting clemency to Maxwell, White House says
Whistleblower information provided to the House Judiciary Committee suggested that Ghislaine Maxwell is working on filing a “Commutation Application,” the panel said Monday.
The White House shot down that idea, however, at Wednesday’s press conference following the release of the emails in which Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein mention Donald Trump.
"He's answered this repeatedly," Leavitt said of the president’s potential pardon of Maxwell. "It's not something he's talking about or even thinking about at this moment in time."
In October, the president said he’d “have to take a look” at granting clemency to Maxwell.
Raskin questions why DOJ didn't release emails
Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin slammed the Justice Department for “deliberately withholding” information that could be “damaging” to the president.
There are “all kinds of emails that indicate that Donald Trump was perfectly situated to know what was going on and ensconced in that whole culture,” Raskin told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday.
The Department of Justice must have these emails, he said.
The DOJ “hasn't released any of these emails that mention Trump's name and identify his role in all these activities. Those came from the estate of Epstein instead. So this is a demonstration that the government is very deliberately withholding the information that everybody is actually looking for and anything that could be damaging to Trump," he said.
White House Press Secretary slams Epstein emails as a 'hoax'
White House Press Secretary dubs the release of the Epstein emails a “Democrat + Mainstream Media hoax” intended to take away from the “President's wins,” she wrote in a X post Thursday.
The president on Wednesday also described the release of the email exchanges a “hoax.”
Epstein was 'fearful' of Donald Trump, Michael Wolff claims
Author Michael Wolff, whose email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein have now been made public by the House Oversight committee, said the messages are “embarrassing” in retrospect.
“What emails sound like—would one have rewritten in hindsight? Yeah, of course. Emails always are—that’s embarrassing,“ he told the Daily Beast, where he co-hosts a podcast.
Wolff also discussed trying to provoke the disgraced financier to speak out about what he knew about Trump.
“One of the things that I was focused on is trying to get Epstein to come forward. ‘Why don’t you go public with these pictures? Why don’t you go public? Let me help you go public in telling your story about Donald Trump,’” Wolff told the outlet.
He said Epstein was “fearful” of Trump.
“The point was how afraid Epstein was of Donald Trump,” the author noted. “Epstein was fearful about what would happen to him if Donald Trump became the president of the United States.”
What have Trump and the White House said about the latest Epstein emails?
Following the House Oversight Democrats’ release of several emails sent by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that mention Donald Trump, the president took to Truth Social to call them a “deflection” from the shutdown developments.
“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Later that day, the House passed the Senate’s bill and Trump signed it into law, ending the longest-ever shutdown.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing Wednesday: “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”
'Able to take him down': Epstein said of Trump in 2018 message
In a Dec. 3, 2018 exchange over text, seen by ABC News, someone whose name is redacted wrote to Epstein: "It will all blow over! They're really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can to do that...!"
"yes thx," Epstein replied. "its wild. because i am the one able to take him down."
The context of the message isn’t immediately clear.
JD Vance’s 2021 tweet about the Epstein files comes back to haunt him: ‘Aged like milk’
An old tweet from J.D. Vance about the Epstein scandal has gone viral after new emails, which claimed that Donald Trump “knew about the girls,” were released by the House Oversight Committee.
Now, social media users have said that the vice president’s comment from December 30, 2021, has “aged like milk,” as it comes back to haunt him.
“What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…” Vance tweeted.
The now-vice president did not give a reason for the U.S. Government, the Biden administration, at the time of tweeting, allegedly “keeping the Epstein clients secret.”
However, he doubled down on his position with another tweet, which urged journalists to investigate the Epstein case.
Owen Scott has the story.
Join our commenting forum
