A top Democrat has blasted the Trump Administration after Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex offender and the girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly asked the president to commute her 20-year sentence.

A whistleblower alerted House Judiciary Democrats to Maxwell’s plan for freedom, prompting Representative Jamie Raskin to write a fiery letter to the president demanding to know how the convicted sex offender was able to make such a huge request.

Raskin’s letter to Trump contains an explosive call for information about whether “Ms. Maxwell is herself requesting you release her from her 20-year prison sentence for her role as a co-conspirator in Jeffrey Epstein’s international child sex trafficking ring, or that this child sex predator now holds such tremendous sway in the second Trump Administration that you and your DOJ will follow her clemency recommendations.”

The letter, seen by The Hill, also demanded to know more about any agreements made between Maxwell and the Trump administration.

open image in gallery Jamie Raskin, a Democratic representative for Maryland, has written a fiery letter to Trump over Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to have her sentence commuted ( Getty Images for Congressional I )

Much of the Democrats’ call for an investigation is rooted in the fact that Maxwell was moved to a low-security prison in Texas shortly after meeting the Trump-appointed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.

“What information is Ms. Maxwell agreeing to suppress in order to receive such outlandishly favorable treatment as a federal prisoner and convicted sex offender?” Raskin blasted in her letter.

According to documents provided by the whistleblower, Maxwell receives customized meals that are personally delivered to her cell. The documents include a quote from a prison officer who describes Maxwell as receiving “concierge-style treatment” in jail.

She has also allegedly been given a “special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests.” Her guests have been allowed to bring computers into the area, something which is usually strictly prohibited, and she has even been given “puppies to play with.”

“This top-flight luxury service has reached such a point of absurdity that one of the top officials at the prison has complained that he is ‘sick of having to be Maxwell’s b***h’” Raskin blasted.

In an email obtained by NBC News, Maxwell said that she is “much, much happier” at the Texas facility and that she feels as though she has “dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass.”

open image in gallery Maxwell is being held at a facility in Texas where she reportedly receives ‘concierge-style treatment’ ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

As an assistant to the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell is thought to hold a massive amount of information about the serial sex offender’s crimes.

Trump has long floated the idea that he could pardon the British-born Maxwell, claiming he was “allowed to do it,” in exchange for her help in the Epstein investigation.

The president was a longtime friend of Epstein, a fact that Maxwell admitted during her meeting with Blanche.

She said that, although Trump and Epstein were friendly “in social settings,” she never saw the president being “inappropriate with anybody.”

Splits in the GOP have emerged over the proposed commutation of Maxwell’s sentence, though, with former Trump loyalist Laura Loomer pleading “for the love of God. Do Not Do It.”

open image in gallery Epsteinpremium ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

“I strongly advise AGAINST anyone lobbying the Trump admin and the DOJ to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell,” Loomer wrote. “Do not do it. I repeat. Do not do it. There will be no coming back from that.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also said that she will “say every damn name” on the Epstein list if it is given to her, after backing rogue Republican Thomas Massie’s Epstein Files Transparency Bill.

“The truth needs to come out and the government holds the truth,” Greene said. “The cases that are sealed hold the truth, Jeffrey Epstein’s estate holds the truth. The FBI, the DOJ and the CIA holds the truth.”

“And the truth we are demanding come out on behalf of these women but also as a strong message to every innocent child, teenager, woman and man that has been held captive in abuse,” Greene added.