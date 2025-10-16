Ghislaine Maxwell being treated like a ‘guest in a hotel’ at new prison, expert says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is being treated like a “guest in a hotel” at a low-security prison in Texas, according to a prison expert.

Maxwell, 63, was moved from a prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to Federal Prison Camp Bryan – a minimum security facility 85 miles northwest of Houston – in mid-August, and other prisoners have since complained she has received preferential treatment.

Prison consultant Sam Mangel, who works for imprisoned clients and helps them seek increasingly popular “federal clemency” pardons, has told Fox News, “they are treating Maxwell more like she's the guest in a hotel as opposed to an inmate in a federal prison,” and that the situation was “very unusual.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that hundreds of inmates at the prison were mysteriously locked down during their usual time for walking around the grassy compound and receiving family and friends, because Maxwell was holding a private meeting in the chapel.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas prison, dubbed 'Club Fed,' has reportedly upped security after taking in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficker ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

According to a Wall Street Journal report this week, Maxwell’s arrival has altered the atmosphere at the prison, “leading to more frequent lockdowns, the addition of armed guards and other changes”.

Mangel said Maxwell’s presence is “upsetting” other prisoners not only because her arrival has caused significant changes, but also because she has been convicted of crimes which would usually make her ineligible as an inmate at a minimum-security facility like this.

"You're gonna go into a visiting room and see Maxwell, who doesn't belong there, having these visits in a casual situation or environment, that's upsetting," he said. "It really upsets the other inmates and their families."

"Strings were absolutely pulled at the highest possible levels of the DOJ to get her moved from Tallahassee to Bryan," he claimed.

Less than a week after the mysterious lockdown at Bryan, the Department of Justice released a transcript of a July interview Maxwell had had with Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, while she was still at her former prison, the Federal Correctional Institution, Tallahassee.

open image in gallery Justice-Department-Jeffrey-Epstein ( A report earlier this week said that Maxwell’s arrival at Camp Bryan has altered the atmosphere at the prison, “leading to more frequent lockdowns, the addition of armed guards and other changes” )

In the interview with Blanche, Maxwell said she had never seen President Donald Trump doing anything inappropriate or illegal with Epstein when they were friends.

It was soon after this that she was transferred to Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

A majority of the inmates held at Bryan have committed white-collar crimes and face shorter sentences, or have served a larger portion of a longer sentence and are considered a low flight risk.

Bryan, therefore, doesn’t have any of the towering fences, barbed wire, or high-security cells found at stricter facilities.

The Bureau of Prisons typically prohibits sex offenders from serving time in such prisons, though they can be admitted under a special waiver, according to the report.

Maxwell, who was handed down a 20-year sentence in 2022, has the fourth-longest remaining sentence out of the prison’s 600 inmates.

News of her treatment at Bryan comes as the alleged victim of Maxwell and Epstein, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is set to have her posthumous memoir published.

The “devastating” book will reveal the life-altering moment she met “apex predator” Maxwell at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort before encountering pedophile financier Epstein for the first time.

Giuffre’s soon-to-be-published memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, details the moment Maxwell entered her life when she was working the spa front desk, aged 16, at Trump’s Florida resort in the summer of 2000.

Giuffre’s memoir was completed in October 2024, six months before she died by suicide.