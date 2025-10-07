Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laura Loomer, a right-wing activist who has growing influence with President Donald Trump, warned against those “lobbying” the administration for a Ghislaine Maxwell pardon, insinuating there could be consequences.

Shortly after the president told reporters Monday that he would “speak” to the Department of Justice about considering clemency for the convicted sex offender, Loomer posted a warning on X to those who may be advocating for Maxwell.

“I strongly advise AGAINST anyone lobbying the Trump admin and the DOJ to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell,” Loomer wrote. “Do not do it. I repeat. Do not do it. There will be no coming back from that.”

Loomer added: “I repeat again. For the love of God. Do Not Do It.”

The political operative, 32, did not specify what exactly could happen to those who advocate for Maxwell but she has previously wielded her influence with the president to get people fired for what she perceives as disloyalty.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer warned against those ‘lobbying’ the administration for a Ghislaine Maxwell pardon, though she did not specify what the consequences could be ( David Dee Delgado/Getty Images )

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years for child sex trafficking along with other crimes in 2021. For years, the disgraced British socialite has claimed the charges were unfairly brought against her. After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected her appeal attempt Monday, lawyers for Maxwell said they would continue pursuing “every legal avenue” to fight her conviction.

After the court declined to take Maxwell’s appeal, reporters asked the president if he would consider granting her clemency.

“You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I'd have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look,” Trump replied, claiming he did not know “anything” about her case.

Although Trump told reporters he would speak with the Justice Department about Maxwell, he has made no promises to do so.

Loomer later confirmed that a “high level White House source” had told her that Trump has “no plans” to pardon Maxwell.

“I can also confirm he has personally not been asked to pardon Maxwell,” she wrote on X.

Loomer is not a member of the Trump administration, but her years of loyalty to the president have made her a trusted voice. Loomer often uses her social media platform to shame members of the administration who are not completely aligned with Trump.

At her recommendation, staff in the National Security Council, a senior member of Customs and Border Patrol, a West Point appointee, a senior official in the Food & Drug Administration, and others, have been fired.

open image in gallery Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, among other charges, in association with Epstein ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

The conservative activist has been vocal about her opposition to Maxwell being pardoned.

She, along with other Trump allies, has advocated for the president to release the remainder of the Epstein Files to increase transparency in the government.

However, the White House has refused, leading to a battle between Trump and members of his MAGA base over the government’s investigation into Epstein, who died by suicide while in jail awaiting trial in 2019.

The resurgence of public interest in the Epstein case prompted the administration to lean on Maxwell earlier this summer for more information on the disgraced financier’s relationships with high-profile individuals.

After agreeing to an interview with Justice Department officials in July, Maxwell was suddenly moved from a maximum security prison in Florida to a low security prison in Texas.